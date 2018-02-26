BellaNaija

Parkland School Shooting: Trump says he’d have confronted killer even if he had no Weapon

26.02.2018

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, said him and other politicians would have performed better than police who apparently failed to confront the gunman who killed 17 people inside a Florida school.

In a White House meeting with dozens of governors from across the country, he blasted the “disgusting’’ performance of a police officer assigned to the school.

Trump was referring to police officer that failed to enter the building where most of the massacre was carried out and other sheriff deputies who were slow to act after their arrival on the scene.

“You don’t know until you’re tested, but I think I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.

“And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too, because I know most of you,’’ Trump said.

He said that the police now being criticised “were not exactly medal of honour winners’’ and that their performance was “frankly, disgusting.’’

During the meeting, governors challenged Trump’s proposal for arming teachers.

The February 14 shooting spree has mobilised a youth movement that is confronting the influential U.S. gun rights lobby with which the right-wing Trump is closely aligned.

Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

10 Comments on Parkland School Shooting: Trump says he’d have confronted killer even if he had no Weapon
  • Simi February 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Says the guy who avoided the draft. We hear you.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Anon February 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Voila! “Cadet Bone Spurs.”

      Love this! 12
  • AdamaziEvents February 26, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    The same guy that got back on his plane in Chicago for fear of his safety during election. Where is that vide? LMAO!!!

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • B February 27, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      Or the president that employed someone to drink/try his drinks to make sure it wasn’t poisoned before drinking it. Fool.

      Love this! 1
  • Pat February 26, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Lmao this guy is a nuisance.😀😀

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • gbaskelebo February 26, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    They should stop administering cheap “medical marijuana” on potus before he speaks.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen February 27, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Says the guy who’s speaking from the comfort and luxury of the White House!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Bobosteke February 27, 2018 at 7:52 am

    While we may question the ability of this particularly POTUS, let us shine our eyes towards our own 2019 presidency. In the era of snakes and baboons we are indeed Fela’s suffering and smiling people. Let’s be brave.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Prime Babe February 27, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Hmmmmm… Akiiika!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Bowl February 27, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    I think it should bother all of you that you come from nowhere; and that you do not have a leader over you . Shamless cowards

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

