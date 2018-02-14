BellaNaija

South Africa’s Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

South African President Jacob Zuma has resigned, Times Live reports.

Zuma resigned in a live televised address to the nation, after repeated efforts by his party ANC to get him to resign.

“I resign as president of the republic with immediate effect, even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation,” he said.

Zuma had previously refused to resign, despite party leaders and the people demanding his resignation.

He had previously said he found it unfair that his party were forcing him to resign, adding that he was being victimised.

In his resignation speech, however, Zuma said: “no leader should seek an easy way out simply because they could not face life at the end of their term without the perks that come with their political office.”

Zuma added that he will continue to serve South Africa and the ANC. He said:

As I leave, I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the AN.

I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment. They are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president.

I’ve served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land, but when I accepted the deployment I understood and undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land, the Constitution.

  • Alex February 15, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Naija, which way? Mugabe did it! Zuma has just done it! Who should be next? #WhereCanWeBuyTheThingTheyUsedOnThesePeopleThough, in case…

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Tony February 15, 2018 at 3:22 am

    I was wondering who Puma is. So the writer of this article did not proof read? Let’s keep an eye for unecessary mistakes.
    Zuma has finally gone before sinking SA. African leaders always leaving behind bad legacies. Well I hope he pays for the corruption and gross mismanagement. Cameroon, Togo, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, have fossils in power and Nigeria seems to bring in same script with different casts. Only Africans can change Africa and it must start by targeting the basics.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Engoz February 15, 2018 at 11:39 am

      Lol fossils.😂😂😂😁

      Love this! 12
  • Noni February 15, 2018 at 10:00 am

    BellaNaija, please you need to do proper editing of your articles before posting. Puma? Puma? Really?

    Love this! 7 Reply
