Join Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Sam Adeyemi, Oby Ezekwesili at this Year's Pastors & Leaders Conference themed 'Leadership- The Lighthouse'

From Wednesday, February 21st, to Friday, February 23rd, a group of Speakers, including Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo as well as Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, will be speaking at a three-day Pastors and Leaders Conference.

The Pastor’s and Leaders Conference, an initiative of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, started as an in-house pastors’ retreat for ministers at The Fountain of Life Church, and has over the years, rippled in its reach to include other pastors, as well as corporate and political leaders across society.

Date: Wednesday, February 21st – Friday, February 23rd, 2018
Venue: Main Auditorium, The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The Conference is geared towards building a community for leaders across various strata of society to converge, sharpen themselves, and refuel for the demands of their office. Whether in ministry, business or politics, good leadership will always be pivotal to improving the human condition.

This year’s conference is tagged: Leadership – The LightHouse and will feature teachings, presentations, and panel discussions from a range of Christian Ministers, Technocrats, Industry Experts and Social Influencers.

The event is free but is conditioned upon a pre-registration.

Kindly visit www.pastorsandleadersconference.org to register.

