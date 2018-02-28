“President Buhari has been a major disappointment” – Chude Jideonwo

Chude Jideonwo, has in an interview said he believes President Muhammadu Buhari is done.
Chude, in the interview, discussed how StateCraft Inc. helped in getting Buhari elected president, saying their job was to persuade the populace in electing him.
Chude also shared the team’s strategy. The idea was to ensure his messages across every media was clear, consistent and effective.
He said he believed in President Buhari in 2015, and not just in him, but also what he represented.
However, Chude’s opinion of the president has changed.
President Buhari has been a major disappointment, he said. While he has always expected the minimum from the president, the populace had huge expectations, he continued. However, Buhari has failed to meet both.
Chude said he can no longer work for President Buhari, and Nigeria will not want for options in the 2019 elections, he said.
Heya, uncle Chude has woken up, mschew. I can see the truth is staring everyone in the eye now, after countless lives have been lost under this old man’s watch, issorait.
People like chude knew the truth but were driven by money. Buhari had and still has nothing to offer to better the country.
However, there’s nothing to regret because it’s always good to give chances. Now that Nigerians has seen that Buhari is a failure, make sure he’s not reelected just like how it was Jonathan’s time to leave.
I agree with you. He was driven by greed. I cannot knock Jude’s hustle, the boy was out to make money even when he knew Buhari was a bad choice for Nigeria. Now that he is man enough to own up to his mistake, I hope he can begin to campaign for his removal from office. I have my PVC and my vote will count.
GO AND SIT DOOOOOOWWWWWWNNNNN, Chude! People without intuition running upandan mortgaging the futures of hundreds of millions of people and profiting from people’s death. Literally. You made money from supporting Buhari and now many people are dead from humiliating hunger. I hope you see these people in your dreams at night.
The only thing you can do now is to use your StateCraft Inc. to get Buhari out immediately and Debola Williams should do same.
These greedy boys are ready to back any monkey with financial resources to line their pockets
All Nigerians shouting or squeaking their disappointment in the president should please hold a mirror to their own persons to see they are the disappointment not the president. Why? Because the president in words, acts and omissions clearly exposed himself and his capabilities to every sensible discerning mind. If you failed to judge right with your faculties, given all the capacity you have acquired in life and training, na you disappoint biko. Na you get F9 please. Leave poor PMB alone biko.
HOW OLD IS THE CHUDE GUY AGAIN, PLEASE?
2014-2015- Buhari is the messiah we need. He has all it takes to take us to the promised land- Chude. (BUHARI HAD VERY CLEAR ANTECEDENTS O)
Late 2016/early 2017- Buhari is turning out to be a huge disappointment- Chude.
Late 2017- I was too fast about condemning Buhari’s government. He is rebuilding the economy abd doing well, generally- Chude.
Early 2018- Buhari has been a major dissapointment- Chude.
The REAL problem is not the likes of cashtivists like Chude, Omojuwa, Debola Williams and co. It is the millions of our ‘educated but still dumb and gullible youths’ who cannot spot a very clear fraud even if it being dangled right in their eyes.
Please i hope all of you here have your PVCs? Enough of the talking, let’s take this government out.
I share your sentiments; it takes integrity to publicly admit your had a mis-judgement about the candidacy of the cattle rearer. However, the structural and systemic barriers to true reform and change in Nigeria are so enormous. I don’t see a change happening in this election. Buhari’s popularity in Northern Nigeria makes change almost impossible. Kano’s votes (real or fictitious) will almost swallow the votes of entire south east (I hail naija). Serious candidates need to start preparing for 2023. You have to do it the Obama/Sanders way – grassroots politics.
I actually strongly hate this Chude guy. I just find everything about him repulsive.
Its only God that will punish you.
Why will God punish Chude? What has he done? You need to realise that he is an entrepreneur and he has every right in the world to support any candidate of his choice to advance his economic interest. You can also exhibit that right too. I will not take my moral lessons from him but he is a hard-working young man who is relatively successful in a society with a difficult terrain. I hold him in a higher esteem than your “pop culture” celebrities.
@ Mbe, I just wonder why someone will hate and not just hate but STRONGLY hate someone you don’t know. You even claim not to know why you have such a strong response/feeling towards such an individual and you really think God has time responding to such unwarranted and uncalled feelings? This is 2018, don’t you think it is time you invest your time and energy towards more profitable endeavors? Such hatred can only be consuming. I can’t say I know Chude but even what has been written about him on here can and should not warrant such a strong reaction.
when you start looking to own something and choose to do something, we’ll see.
I hope you all that are questioning Chude were not Jonathan supporters. If you were, you are as guilty and complicit as Chude is in supporting candidates with clearly no vision whatsoever. Every Nigerian youth needs to repent, lay down your swords in order to chase these no vision leaders out of government.
Ewu aw*sa! Educated, yet no depth.
