Students who managed to escape after Boko Haram insurgents attacked Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, have asked the federal government to rescue their friends.

Members of a faction of the terrorist group had attacked the school, abducting 110 students.

Speaking to Channels TV, the girls, numbered 5, said they were tired of sitting at home and not getting an education.

While they managed to escape, their best friends were abducted by the insurgents, they said.

See the interview below: