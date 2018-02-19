BellaNaija

Trump backing Efforts to Improve Background Checks for Gun Purchases – White House

19.02.2018

Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

White House spokesperson, Sarah Sanders said on Monday that President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve federal background checks for gun purchases, days after a shooting at a Florida school killed 17 people.

According to Sanders, Trump made his intention known while speaking with Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, about a bi-partisan bill that he and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy introduced to improve federal compliance with criminal background checks.

“While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system.

“Cornyn and Murphy introduced the bill to improve federal background checks in November 2017, days after a gunman killed more than two dozen people in a church in Texas.

“The bill, called the Fix NICS Act, would ensure that states and federal agencies comply with existing law on reporting criminal history records to the national background check system,” Sanders said in a statement.

Cornyn, of Texas, had complained when introducing the legislation that compliance by agencies was “lousy.”

Students from the Florida high school where a former student is accused of murdering 17 people using an assault-style rifle are planning a “March For Our Lives” in Washington on March 24.

“This is to call attention to school safety and ask lawmakers to enact gun control,’’ Sanders said.

  • marlee February 20, 2018 at 6:30 am

    how long does it take to comb thing lizard’s hair. it so disgusting.

    Love this! 6 Reply
