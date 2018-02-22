Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” will be on the Soundtrack for “Pacific Rim Uprising” – John Boyega

British/Nigerian actor John Boyega has revealed that Wizkid‘s hit song Daddy Yo will be included in the soundtrack for his forthcoming movie, Pacific Rim Uprising.

The Star Wars actor shared this information on his Twitter page posting a video of himself dancing to the song.

One of the most exciting things about producing Pacific Rim Uprising was the opportunity to influence the creative choices. So I put @wizkidayo song “Daddy yo” in the movie. Jaegers need afrobeats too! Oh yeah… here’s a video of me listening to this very song. Listening ish.. pic.twitter.com/3LIxAkkTtn — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 21, 2018

Wizkid also replied to the tweet;

Photo Credit: Instagram – @johnboyega/@wizkidayo