Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” will be on the Soundtrack for “Pacific Rim Uprising” – John Boyega

British/Nigerian actor John Boyega has revealed that Wizkid‘s hit song Daddy Yo will be included in the soundtrack for his forthcoming movie, Pacific Rim Uprising.
The Star Wars actor shared this information on his Twitter page posting a video of himself dancing to the song.
One of the most exciting things about producing Pacific Rim Uprising was the opportunity to influence the creative choices. So I put @wizkidayo song “Daddy yo” in the movie. Jaegers need afrobeats too!
Oh yeah… here’s a video of me listening to this very song. Listening ish.. pic.twitter.com/3LIxAkkTtn
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 21, 2018
Wizkid also replied to the tweet;
My bro! ❤️🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 https://t.co/Cyabcmouuy
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 21, 2018
Photo Credit: Instagram – @johnboyega/@wizkidayo
nice of John to promote Nigerian music
Nice of John to know that if he adds one Nigerian track to the film, Nigerians will make noise and spend on watching the film. Now how many Nigerian actors did he cast? Asking for a dear friend.