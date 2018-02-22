BellaNaija

Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” will be on the Soundtrack for “Pacific Rim Uprising” – John Boyega

22.02.2018

British/Nigerian actor John Boyega has revealed that Wizkid‘s hit song Daddy Yo will be included in the soundtrack for his forthcoming movie, Pacific Rim Uprising.

The Star Wars actor shared this information on his Twitter page posting a video of himself dancing to the song.

Wizkid also replied to the tweet;

  • omomo February 22, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    nice of John to promote Nigerian music

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Temi February 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Nice of John to know that if he adds one Nigerian track to the film, Nigerians will make noise and spend on watching the film. Now how many Nigerian actors did he cast? Asking for a dear friend.

    Love this! 9 Reply
