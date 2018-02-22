Wizkid attends #BRITs2018 in Style!

Nigerian superstar Wizkid attended the 2018 BRIT Awards which held at the 02 Arena last night.

The singer has made a lot of breakthrough in Britain the past few years and was there so support his industry colleagues.

He attended the show alongside Tinie Tempah, his manager Dumi Oburota amongst others.

See videos below:

2/21: Wizkid and Tinie Tempah at the BRIT Awards in London. #BRITs2018 pic.twitter.com/3SdY5N0UuS — Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) February 21, 2018

2/21: Wizkid at the BRIT Awards in London. #BRITs2018 pic.twitter.com/zOBaRboI6N — Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) February 21, 2018

2/21: Wizkid and his manager, Dumi Oburota, at the BRIT Awards. #BRITs2018 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/LzIyeGvrGX — Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) February 22, 2018

2/21: Wizkid and Tinie Tempah after the BRIT Awards in London. #BRITs2018 pic.twitter.com/8HEg09pFaf — Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) February 22, 2018

A toast to the good life! 🥂 via @TinieTempah’s Instagram story, 2/21. pic.twitter.com/OLqKidaZal — Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) February 22, 2018

Photo Credit: @WizkidSource