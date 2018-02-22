BellaNaija

“You were worth the wait” – Banky W wishes wife Adesua a Happy Birthday

22.02.2018 at By 7 Comments

"You were worth the wait" - Banky W wishes wife Adesua a Happy Birthday - BellaNaijaIt’s Adesua Etomi‘s birthday today and her husband Banky W has on his Instagram wished her a happy one.

“You were worth the wait,” Banky W wrote, as he thanked her for loving him and prayed for her. He wrote:

Today is #BaeDay… Susu.. on the inside and out, you are UNQUESTIONABLY the most beautiful person I know. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. Thank you for loving me, and being my backbone. Thank you for going on this journey with me and making the past few months the best of my life. You mean the world to me and I love you more than words could ever properly express. As the whole world celebrates you today, I pray that God will bless, protect and guide you. May He enlarge your coasts, grant you heart’s desires, and overwhelm you with His Grace and Favour. Happy birthday Mrs W. You were worth the wait 😍😗🙈

7 Comments on “You were worth the wait” – Banky W wishes wife Adesua a Happy Birthday
  • Mavo February 22, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    How sweet!! HBD to her and I wish these two the best!

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Temi February 23, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Is Bella blocking comments or has interest on these two waned? 😂

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Abk February 23, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      Lol you’re naughty.

      Love this! 17
    • Zarah March 11, 2018 at 8:41 am

      The awkward moment when this post on his Instagram had over 4,000 comments..

      Love this! 1
  • Dammy February 23, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Lol @ Temi.. not fair lol.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Birthday wishes images February 24, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Thanks for sharing this wonderful info!!!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Daniel February 25, 2018 at 9:01 am

    The best couple I admire.
    She was worth the wait indeed

    Love this! 9 Reply
