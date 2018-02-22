“You were worth the wait” – Banky W wishes wife Adesua a Happy Birthday

It’s Adesua Etomi‘s birthday today and her husband Banky W has on his Instagram wished her a happy one.

“You were worth the wait,” Banky W wrote, as he thanked her for loving him and prayed for her. He wrote:

Today is #BaeDay… Susu.. on the inside and out, you are UNQUESTIONABLY the most beautiful person I know. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. Thank you for loving me, and being my backbone. Thank you for going on this journey with me and making the past few months the best of my life. You mean the world to me and I love you more than words could ever properly express. As the whole world celebrates you today, I pray that God will bless, protect and guide you. May He enlarge your coasts, grant you heart’s desires, and overwhelm you with His Grace and Favour. Happy birthday Mrs W. You were worth the wait 😍😗🙈

See the post below: