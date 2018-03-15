BNRSVP Events this Weekend

BellaNaija

Obesere & Friends: Live in Ikorodu
Based on high demand from public for a live performance by A-list artistes most importantly ‘Obesere’ in Ikorodu.

Date: Friday, March 16, 2018.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Megalite Hall, Homat Event Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Reignite

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: Jordan Place, Behind GTBank, Asero, Abeokuta

Nedoux Sewing Club
The Nedoux Sewing Club is holding a one-day practical workshop for beginners who are interested in acquiring valuable sewing skills. At the end of the workshop, each participant would learn how to sew staple garments using an electric sewing machine.

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Time: 8 AM.
Registration: www.nedoux.com/sewing-club

Luxe Beauty SoireeLuxe Beauty Soiree

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018
Venue: London College of Fashion

Bedmate Furniture’s Family Photo Day

Date: Saturday, March 17th, 2018
Time: 9.00 am
Venue: Adebola House, Opebi, Lagos.

Beauty SoukThe Beauty Souk

Date: Saturday, March 17 & Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, off Ahmadu Bello Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rhyme N Reason: Eversion Musical
A first of its kind musical satire performed through spoken word and rap.

Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Time: 3 PM & 7 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hangout With Tee: Sink or Swim

Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Firewood, 30 Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba.

prowein 2018Wana Udobang in Germany for ProWein

Date: Sunday, March 18 – Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Venue: Dusseldorf, Germany.

NNClothingNNClothing Entrepreneurial Support

Date: Monday, March 19, 2018.
Registrationhttp://bit.ly/NNCLothing

Goût de France/Good France
The largest celebration of French Cuisine in the World!

Date: Wednesday, March 21 – Friday, March 23, 2018.
Venue: The Sky at Eko Hotel, Wednesday.
Tarragon, Wednesday.
Noir Restaurant, Friday.

