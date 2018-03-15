BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend, events this weekend, is ready.

Scroll through to see.

For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

**

Obesere & Friends: Live in Ikorodu

Based on high demand from public for a live performance by A-list artistes most importantly ‘Obesere’ in Ikorodu.

Date: Friday, March 16, 2018.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Megalite Hall, Homat Event Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Reignite

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Jordan Place, Behind GTBank, Asero, Abeokuta

Nedoux Sewing Club

The Nedoux Sewing Club is holding a one-day practical workshop for beginners who are interested in acquiring valuable sewing skills. At the end of the workshop, each participant would learn how to sew staple garments using an electric sewing machine.

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Time: 8 AM.

Registration: www.nedoux.com/sewing-club

Luxe Beauty Soiree

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018

Venue: London College of Fashion

Bedmate Furniture’s Family Photo Day

Date: Saturday, March 17th, 2018

Time: 9.00 am

Venue: Adebola House, Opebi, Lagos.

The Beauty Souk

Date: Saturday, March 17 & Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, off Ahmadu Bello Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rhyme N Reason: Eversion Musical

A first of its kind musical satire performed through spoken word and rap.

Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Time: 3 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hangout With Tee: Sink or Swim

Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Firewood, 30 Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba.

Wana Udobang in Germany for ProWein

Date: Sunday, March 18 – Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Venue: Dusseldorf, Germany.

NNClothing Entrepreneurial Support

Date: Monday, March 19, 2018.

Registration: http://bit.ly/NNCLothing

Goût de France/Good France

The largest celebration of French Cuisine in the World!

Date: Wednesday, March 21 – Friday, March 23, 2018.

Venue: The Sky at Eko Hotel, Wednesday.

Tarragon, Wednesday.

Noir Restaurant, Friday.