Wana Udobang will be in Germany for Prowein- The Biggest Wines & Spirits Trade Fair! March 18th – 20th

prowein 2018ProWein is the world’s leading trade fair for wine and spirits, the largest industry meeting for professionals from viticulture, production, trade, and gastronomy. This will be three days of concentrated business and a highly promising ancillary program prove that ProWein is THE meeting place No. 1 for the industry. This year, Wana Udobang will be attending and sharing all the details with BellaNaijarians.

Date: Sunday, March 18th – Tuesday, March 20th, 2018
Venue: Dusseldorf, Germany

  • Wines
  • Sparkling wines
  • Spirits
  • Mineral Water
  • Accessories for marketing in retail shops and gastronomy
  • IT for retail & gastronomy
  • Trade literature
  • Services
  • Craft beer
  • Craft spirits
  • Cider

At ProWein 2018, a special event themed ‘same but different’ will be debuting to showcase craft spirits, craft beer and cider.This event will complete the usual favourites of West African visitors- Champagne lounge, ProWein forum and Tasting zone.

For more details about ProWein 2018, click here.

