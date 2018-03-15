It’s a New Age for Education! Digital Education Platform Africlearn launches on Friday, March 23rd

Sherborne Consults Nigeria Limited, a vibrant and revolutionary organization applying cutting-edge technology to solve some of the problems associated with education in Nigeria is set to officially launch Africlearn: a digital education platform for students & teachers within secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The platform was initially introduced in August 2017 as a cloud-based innovative education solution that provides personalized learning & guarantees improved learning outcomes among its users.

For a long time now, curriculum aligned textbook content has been an issue with most digital learning solutions in the country and AfricLearn provides a unique solution to bridge this content gap. It is set to be the go-to platform for educational resources and technology assisted-learning for students, parents, tutors and teachers alike.

Africlearn is a web and mobile-based platform where users can have access to a wide library of textbooks, videos and study materials that cut across various subject taught in secondary and tertiary schools. The Africlearn ebooks come with linked assessment questions which can be accessed online and offline.

The official launch event will garner in distinguished personalities in the Nigerian Educational Industry such as school owners, NGOs, SUBEB Lagos State, Education consultancies, Edtech company officials amongst others.

Date: Friday, March 23rd, 2018

Time:10:00am prompt. (Registration – 9:30am)

Venue:Radisson Blu, 38/40, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, G.R.A

To register, click here

For more information and inquiries, please send an email to info@africlearn.com

Sponsored Content