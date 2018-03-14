BellaNaija

Michelle Williams, Estelle, Bozoma Saint John attend the launch of International Women of Power by Koshie Mills of “The Diaspora Dialogues”

The Diaspora Dialogues is a platform created by Media Maven Koshie Mills to bridge the gap between Africans in the continent and Africans in the Diaspora.

Over the weekend, the platform launched a groundbreaking star studded Inaugural International Women Of Power Event to celebrate women who are game changers and positively impacting Africans globally in Entertainment, Business, Music, Beauty and Fashion.

The event featured Grammy award winning artist and former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams as the host, along with honorees Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bozoma Saint John, Duckie Thot, Estelle and Claire Sulmers in attendance.

See the photos from the event below.

Koshie Mills

Bozoma Saint John

Claire Sulmers

Duckie Thot

Michelle Williams

Estelle

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Nicole Ari Parker

Isaiah Washington

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Kwame Boateng

Staci Ike & Skye Marshal

Monique Coleman

Duckie Thot

Wendy Raquel Robinson

Kwesi Boakye

Claire Sulmers

Ebonee Davis

Mame Adjei, Jessie M’Bengue

Koshie Mills & Estelle

Photo Credit: Earl Gabson for The Diaspora Dialogues

