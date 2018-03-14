Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Dremo entertain Fans at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

We all know by now that the destinations for the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Nigeria were Abuja and Lagos. Thousands of Nigerians had the opportunity to hang out with the iconic trophy. However, it was lit at the Fan experience events in Abuja and Lagos that held at Old Parade Ground and Tafawa Balewa Square respectively.

FIFA World Cup Fans were able to have close-ups with the authentic one-of-a-kind FIFA World Cup Trophy. They took pictures with the Trophy, had top Naija musical artistes thrill them to some good music; were able to play some games and win cool Coca-Cola prizes. Let’s not forget hanging out with the Official 2018 FIFA Mascot, Zabivaka™. It was an exciting and fun time!

Here are some photos from the events:

