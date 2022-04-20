Connect with us

Events

Wana Udobang Tackles Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Through Art Installation Tagged “Dirty Laundry” | April 28th - 30th

Events

You can be One of the 20 Undergraduates to be Part of the Writing Class 2.0 | Apply Now

Events

Check out all the Fun Moments Collette and Vivian Captured During their Staycation at the Beautiful Park Inn By Radisson Abeokuta

Events Scoop Weddings

#ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's Traditional Wedding

Events Inspired

Master's Touch spreads Love to Hospitals and Orphanages in Lagos through the 'Give A Blanket Project' | See Photos

Events

Join the #FixPoliticsDialogues Diaspora Edition Themed: Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora to Fix Politics in Nigeria

Events

Get Ready Fashionistas as Pan-African Fashion and Music Festival, Homecoming returns to Lagos | April 15th-17th

Events

PrimeAlert Launches Regional Trade and Distribution Operation to enhance its Business in Nigeria

Events

Kimberly-Clark Nigeria stays True to its Promise to Sponsor 30 Girls from Dream Catchers Academy as well as Donations to the Ikorodu Community

Events

GIVO is set to host its Official Exhibition themed ‘Invested in the Earth’ | April 22nd

Events

Wana Udobang Tackles Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Through Art Installation Tagged “Dirty Laundry” | April 28th – 30th

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The Ford Foundation, a global grant-making organization that works to end inequality in all of its forms, has partnered with writer, poet, and performer Wana Udobang to present her first mixed media installation, “Dirty Laundry.”

Starting in Lagos, at A Whitespace Ikoyi, the traveling exhibition will take place in three cities across Nigeria to celebrate this year’s Women’s Month and 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.
This installation is an immersive experience that connects personal narratives, histories, experiences, and imaginaries as a form of catharsis for both the poet and the viewer.

This installation is an immersive experience that connects personal narratives, histories, experiences, and imaginaries as a form of catharsis for both the poet and the viewer.

It will include thought-provoking performances as well as poems screen printed on canvas and hung from laundry lines that explore issues of womanhood, sexual and gender violence, feminine agency, healing, and reimagination.

The hanging poems tell many personal stories for the viewer to experience while walking through the space, a physical representation of the metaphor “hanging your dirty laundry in public.” The event will be accompanied by talks,presentations, and online discussions on the role of art in social justice movements or activism that seeks to create change.

In a statement Wana said,

Every day, we see how our cultures and societies repress the voices of women and girls. We continue to lose women and girls to sexual and intimate partner violence. I believe in Nina Simone’s statement that “an artist must reflect the times.

As an artist, I hope this exhibition is not only documenting and reflecting the insidious ways that women are violated in both our domestic and public lives but that it shows the ways we utilize imagination to heal.

In our society, the phrase “to wash one’s dirty laundry in public” is often used to refer to shame. In this case, however, the poet subverts the narrative, creating a platform for difficult discussions.

At the heart of this work is the power of words to cut through the silence and shame we feel because of things that happen in society and because of the culture of silence.

Admission is Free

Day 1

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.

Day 2

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.
Time: 12 PM [Panel talk at 3 PM]

Day 3

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Time: 12 PM [Performance at 5 PM]

For more information send an email to the curator, Naomi Edobor at [email protected]

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition
css.php