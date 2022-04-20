You can be One of the 20 Undergraduates to be Part of the Writing Class 2.0 | Apply Now

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Applications are now open for The Writing Class 2.0. This free special edition is open to 20 Undergraduates in Nigerian Universities currently affected by the ASUU Strike.
In this boot camp styled training, the selected participants will learn:

– Writing for Social Media
– Blog Writing
– Writing Human Interest Stories
Apply via this LINK.

Meet the Faculty

The faculty for this boot camp styled edition are well accomplished industry experts.
Ik Nwosu

IK Nwosu is a writer and a social media manager with almost 7 years experience.

He’s the Content Lead at BellaNaija, where he oversees the content development process for web and social media.

Toheeb Lanlehin
Toheeb is a contributing editor at Breach and a former category editor at Zikoko. He lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

Olatunji Oluwadamilola

Oluwadamilola Olatunji is an entertainment journalist and savvy editorial leader with about five years of experience in digital media.

She is known for authentic storytelling and human-centered celebrity interviews. She is a Senior Content Associate at BellaNaija who has interviewed the likes of David Oyelowo, Idris Elba, Kemi Adetiba. Damilola was named by 9to5Chick as one of the Top 100 Career Women in Nigeria.

Meet the Panelists
At the end of the training, there will be a special panel session on “Identifying and Positioning for Writing Gigs.”

Anita Izu-Ohajinwa

Anita Izu-Ohajinwa is a Content Writer, and a Content Marketing Consultant. She is the creative director of Words on Us, a Content Development agency. She is passionate about personal and career development, and spends her spare time blogging about self-improvement, and sharing tips on her social media pages.
Anita is the author of The Self-Promotion Handbook, and a phonics storybook series for children.

Joshua Chizoma

Joshua Chizoma is a law graduate and a lawyer with over three years’ worth of experience as a freelance writer.

He has an active Upwork account and has also been published on AFREADA, Bellanaija, TRT World and elsewhere. His fiction has also received multiple awards, including the Awele Creative Writers Short Story first prize in 2020.

He currently contributes content for Afrocritik, an emerging arts and culture space.

This program is FREE OF CHARGE to shortlisted applicants.
Apply via this LINK

#PassTheMic by sharing with an undergrad who needs this. Follow them on Instagram @thewriting.class

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

