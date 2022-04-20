Check out all the Fun Moments Collette and Vivian Captured During their Staycation at the Beautiful Park Inn By Radisson Abeokuta

Hello BNers, It’s Collette and Vivian here,

If we were to be asked earlier where we would be for the Easter Weekend, we wouldn’t have guessed that it would be out of Lagos.

We were so excited that we would be leaving the hustle and bustle of Lagos and its famousness in traffic to a serene place that is surrounded by nature, which is Abeokuta, and to also have a relaxing – a home away from home – stay at the beautiful Park Inn by Radisson hotel.

Our beautiful experience began from the journey as we passed by different major sites of Ogun State/Abeokuta, for me, I have only been to Abeokuta twice when I was young and I could hardly remember what it looked like in the past. One major thing that stood out for us, all through the journey, was the smooth and good road network to Park Inn by Radisson, It did not even feel like we just had a one-hour-plus journey, It felt like we were just visiting a neighborhood around the corner. Every moment was fun, the roads were tarred, no traffic and no road bumps, it was indeed a smooth ride.

With this, we would love to share our 3 days’ moments at Park Inn by Radisson Blu Abeokuta starting from the first day when we arrived on Friday, April 15, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Just like the key card says ‘Feel good’, we felt so good as we arrived at Park Inn By Radisson. With the greenery surrounding us, the warm welcoming by the staff, and the beautiful smiles on their faces, you could tell that they were happy to have us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The Lobby was so colorful with bright furniture and African Artists’ artworks on the wall.

We were taken to our rooms accompanied by Christiana, Who welcomed us warmly. When we entered we had no option but to take pictures of the beautiful room space. It was spacious with beautiful warm colors.

At Park Inn By Raddison, they have their suya barbecue night which was done outside close to the pool area, This was fun for us as we enjoyed the cool breeze as well as a good meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

SATURDAY

The fact that we woke up to a buffet breakfast at the restaurant was amazing. We stood there for minutes contemplating what to have as there were so many options to pick from. The Buffet was properly arranged and had chefs and waiters/waitresses on standby if you needed help. There was also an Aerobics and Gym session that morning, It was more of a resting weekend so Collette and I didn’t join the other guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Breakfast at Park Inn by Radisson was great, but we needed time to allow all we had for breakfast to settle in properly. Later on, we came out and took a tour around the hotel as we walked through the hallway looking at the beautiful artworks. Fun Fact: Park Inn By Radisson has different wings called ‘Carson’ and on each Carson, there are beautiful African artworks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

IN THE AFTERNOON, we took a stroll to the Spa – Ritaz by Park Inn – It was a little distance from the hotel lobby. We had our manicure/pedicure done neatly and we received a soothing back massage. We also had a quick chat with the CEO, Toyosi Salako on why should people look forward to coming to the Spa at Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Abeokuta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Spa time was over, and it was time for Dinner! The hotel had a themed buffet for the Easter weekend, It was called Asian Night. It featured a lot of varieties one could imagine, and as guessed, it tasted really good!

Before we called it a night, we were opportune to have a one-on-one conversation with Saeed Salman, the general manager of Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Abeokuta. He had a lot to say about his experience in Nigeria for the past year and spoke on how the hotel contributes to the lifestyle and health of the people around its environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

We took a quick stroll to the bar, it had a cool & calm setting. The bartender made us a tasty Chapman we returned to our rooms and called it a night!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

SUNDAY & LAST DAY

Hmm, the final day of our weekend staycation had come, and as we expected, it was very calm and relaxing. We started the day by waking up at a decent time, we went for breakfast but this time, we tried different things than what we had the previous day – to get a feel of what the food tasted like, and our taste buds were pleased.

By noon, we went to the pool for a swim, it was a sunny afternoon and it was the best idea at the time.

We also took photos and made videos of the surroundings, before packing our bags and bidding Park Inn by Radisson Blu Abeokuta, goodbye.

It almost felt like we were leaving our comfort zone, a place we had been welcomed with open arms, treated well by their staff, back to the hustle and bustle of Lagos – our wonderful city, but I would personally say it was a good experience, especially for Collette who had not been to Abeokuta before and we were also happy to return to our base because there is no place like home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Thank you for following us on this journey and sharing our experiences on @bellanaijaonline and #BNXRadissonAbeokuta.

Till next time, we are sending you love and light.

Ciao.