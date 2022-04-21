BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Open Mic Night

What are your plans for Thursday? We hope it includes open mic night at Bogobiri. Enjoy a night full of poetry, dance, music and more!

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Bustle Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Venue: Hustle & Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Bolivar Unplugged

You’re now rocking with the SDC, hosted by Manolo Spanky.

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bolivar Waterside, Plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

A Night with Made Kuti & The Movement featuring Lojay

Jameson is back with a very special one featuring Made Kuti and Mr Monalisa himself, Lojay.

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The New Afrika Shrine, NERDC Rd, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Paint, Sip and Karaoke

If only painting was this fun, imagine what it would be like when there’s karaoke. It will feature things like, social painting, take home canvas instructor, art instructor, finger food and drinks!

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 382 Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Abuja Silent Party

3 DJs, 3 channels, 2 hypemen, dance and lots more… Headset goes for 3k.

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

Dealing With Stress as a Business Owner

Bumpa aims to help Entrepreneurs run their day to day business smoothly while preventing burnout.

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Beach Hangout Loaded

Be part of the Yellow Lyfe Beach Hangout this weekend. Lots of activities to participate in such as Tug of War, Beach Soccer, Volley Ball, Card games, Beach activities, Networking, Pictures, Music, Food and drinks, and so much more. The access fee is 10,000 only.

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Lekki Leisure Beach, Lekki Leisure Lake, Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Marwa, Off Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698 or 07062445571

Acoustic and Covers with Aramide

Arry Moore Entertainment presents a monthly Live evening of acoustic music and covers from Aramide and other guest artists.

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Live Lounge, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08056954782 OR 09021106225

Picnic ‘n’ Chill

Picnics are the perfect opportunity to have fun, relax, eat, drink, chill with old friends, meet new people, have great conversations and listen to good music. You can join Happy Orange this weekend for a very special picnic. It only costs N15k per person.

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Kayak Hangout

Kayaking is not something you come across every day, it’s fun, engaging, refreshing, safe and alternative. It gives you the feeling of being in charge as you are the captain of your own Kayak.

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08143207147

Intellectual Property and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future

Join TTA Webinar Series 2.0 as we commemorate World Intellectual Property Day 2022 with our array of seasoned speakers loaded with practical insights about “Intellectual Property and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future”.

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: ZOOM

RSVP: HERE