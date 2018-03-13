Ada releases New Music Video for “Cheta” (Remember) | WATCH

Off her 2017 Future Now album, Nigerian gospel act and Free Nation artist Ada unveils this new music video for the single Cheta (Remember).
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
13.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 4 Comments
Off her 2017 Future Now album, Nigerian gospel act and Free Nation artist Ada unveils this new music video for the single Cheta (Remember).
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
beautiful song
Cool music
Love love love it!
Ada …a daughter of encouragement ..God bless your ministry ..