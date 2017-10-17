BellaNaija

Ada's New Album "Future Now" races to No. 1 Spot on iTunes Nigeria Same Day of Release

Gospel artist Ada Ehi‘s new album “Future Now” is barely a day on the shelves and is already making massive moves on music charts.

The 18-track album dropped yesterday and has already taken first position on the iTunes Nigeria albums chart.

The singer revealed this on her Instagram page with the above screenshot and the caption:

Future Now debuts at no1 on ITunes stores!!!!
Woooowww!!! This is just a couple of hours in guys!! Glory to God!
Get your copy, it’s everywhere!! Link on my bio. More Victory Report coming

Get “Future Now” here

