Mummy’s Yum: A Delicious Recipe for Your Baby’s First Okro Soup & Eba Meal

03.03.2018

Hello BellaNaijarians,

Introducing solid food to your baby once they’re six months of age (without denying them breastmilk) is very important for their growth and development. Babies are born with a supply of iron which helps in the development of their brain.

However this iron is used up by the time they’re 6 months, and this is one of the reasons why introducing nutrients and Iron-rich foods are important. Some people are tempted to give their babies food from the family meals but wait… you have some ingredients in that family meal that are not really good for your baby’s developing system.

Salt and stock cubes are the chief culprits, as well as choking hazards like bones, hard or lumpy food bits. Here is a nutritious Okro soup recipe for weaning your baby and it contains a healthy dose of Iron from beef puree specially made for babies.

You can also find loads of other baby weaning recipes made with simple Nigerian Ingredients on Mummy’s Yum.

3 Comments
  • jankara March 3, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    how about making the regular okra with deboned fish and just blast it to a fine paste in food processor

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • nnenne March 4, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      I hear you! With vegetable too! Soft UGU or Spinach.

      Love this! 2
    • Mummy's Yum
      Mummy’s Yum March 4, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      That is equally good as long as you are making it for baby and not scooping from the family soup which i presume contains salt & maybe stock cubes too.

      Love this! 0
  • Post a comment

