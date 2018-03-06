Baection Mode! Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim are Living La Vida Loca in São Tomé

Just a few days after her birthday, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim are on vacation in São Tomé island.
The couple are joined by the actress’ sister Sonia Ibrahim, her partner along with a few friends.
See photos below:
06.03.2018
WAIT,so he still has not proposed? na wa
na so dem dey propose?
Orishirishi….