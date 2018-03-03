“To my love, my world, my everything” – Iceberg Slim’s birthday message to Juliet Ibrahim gives us the Feels 💕

Juliet Ibrahim is celebrating her birthday today, and her partner Iceberg Slim has the most beautiful birthday message.

Writing on his Instagram, Iceberg Slim wished her a happy birthday. He wrote:

Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so…wait, that’s from a song 🙈 lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful. 📸: @wole_bleu

See the post below:

Photo Credit: iamicebergslim