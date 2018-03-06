BNSHareYourHustle: Milk and Honey Gourmet Services are bringing #MealsYourWay

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We officially kicked off a monthly friendly competition recently, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this week, there were a total of 146 comments and after a thorough check, the winner was Milk and Honey Gourmet Services – @milkandhoneyng

Milk and Honey Gourmet Services is a meal subscription company that allows you to customize meal plans to your dietary needs, budget and culinary preferences.

They currently offer five meal plans and deliver across Lagos, and their primary target market are professionals in fast paced industries who want great food from a reliable source delivered to their homes or offices without having to squeeze time out of their busy schedules.

They understand how precious time is to Lagosians and they aim to make working in Lagos easier one meal at a time. They also offer corporate and private catering services.

How to Contact them:

Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG

Instagram: @milkandhoneyng

Tel: 09057057928

Website: www.mandhgourmet.com