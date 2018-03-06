BN Cuisine: How to make Ikokore (Water Yam Pottage) by Bukies Kitchen Muse

Today on the Bukies Kitchen Muse channel, she shares a recipe for the well-known Ikokore also called Water Yam Pottage.
According to her, this Pottage recipe is one of the best in West Africa as it’s delicious and flavorful.
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 35 Minutes
Total Time: 55 Minutes
Ingredients
650g Grated Water Yam
3 MediumTatase Peppers (Bell Peppers)
3 Small Shombo Peppers (Red Chilli Peppers)
2 Medium Fresh Peppers (Scotch Bonnet)
1 Medium Onion 1/3 Cup Palm Oil
1 Cup Shredded Smoked Catfish
1/2 Cup Dried Shawa (Herring Fish)
2 Pieces Mackerel Fish
1 Tsp Ogiri (Fermented Oil Seeds)
3 Tbsp Ground Crayfish
2 Stock Cubes
1 Tsp Salt
Watch:
Thanks BN for putting this up. funny thing is I was thinking about this meal today… super yummy
Yukky. The first time I tried Ikokore, I thot it was Yam pottage as in Asaro. Gosh, I gagged. It was slimy. Never again.
We call it EkpangKuko — my sp may be off — and we usually wrap the grated water yam in ugu or nchanwu leaf. This is probably “ one” of the few dishes my mother taught me to cook.. the woman no dey cook:-).
Editing myself.. my sister says we call it “Oto.” Na wah!
Btw, not that it has anything to do with this post, but I spent a better part of my day (yesterday) thinking of ways to use egusi.. I was literally 😩. I need deliverance from food.. honestly.