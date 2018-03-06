BellaNaija

BN Cuisine: How to make Ikokore (Water Yam Pottage) by Bukies Kitchen Muse

Today on the Bukies Kitchen Muse channel, she shares a recipe for the well-known Ikokore also called Water Yam Pottage.

According to her, this Pottage recipe is one of the best in West Africa as it’s delicious and flavorful.

Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 35 Minutes
Total Time: 55 Minutes

Ingredients

650g Grated Water Yam
3 MediumTatase Peppers (Bell Peppers)
3 Small Shombo Peppers (Red Chilli Peppers)
2 Medium Fresh Peppers (Scotch Bonnet)
1 Medium Onion 1/3 Cup Palm Oil
1 Cup Shredded Smoked Catfish
1/2 Cup Dried Shawa (Herring Fish)
2 Pieces Mackerel Fish
1 Tsp Ogiri (Fermented Oil Seeds)
3 Tbsp Ground Crayfish
2 Stock Cubes
1 Tsp Salt

  • Deni March 6, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Thanks BN for putting this up. funny thing is I was thinking about this meal today… super yummy

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Fizzy March 7, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Yukky. The first time I tried Ikokore, I thot it was Yam pottage as in Asaro. Gosh, I gagged. It was slimy. Never again.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Hotchick March 7, 2018 at 4:55 am

    We call it EkpangKuko — my sp may be off — and we usually wrap the grated water yam in ugu or nchanwu leaf. This is probably “ one” of the few dishes my mother taught me to cook.. the woman no dey cook:-).

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Hotchick March 7, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      Editing myself.. my sister says we call it “Oto.” Na wah!

      Btw, not that it has anything to do with this post, but I spent a better part of my day (yesterday) thinking of ways to use egusi.. I was literally 😩. I need deliverance from food.. honestly.

      Love this! 2
