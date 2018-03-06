BN Cuisine: How to make Ikokore (Water Yam Pottage) by Bukies Kitchen Muse

Today on the Bukies Kitchen Muse channel, she shares a recipe for the well-known Ikokore also called Water Yam Pottage.

According to her, this Pottage recipe is one of the best in West Africa as it’s delicious and flavorful.

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 35 Minutes

Total Time: 55 Minutes

Ingredients

650g Grated Water Yam

3 MediumTatase Peppers (Bell Peppers)

3 Small Shombo Peppers (Red Chilli Peppers)

2 Medium Fresh Peppers (Scotch Bonnet)

1 Medium Onion 1/3 Cup Palm Oil

1 Cup Shredded Smoked Catfish

1/2 Cup Dried Shawa (Herring Fish)

2 Pieces Mackerel Fish

1 Tsp Ogiri (Fermented Oil Seeds)

3 Tbsp Ground Crayfish

2 Stock Cubes

1 Tsp Salt

Watch:

