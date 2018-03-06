BellaNaija

Alaafin of Oyo is a Proud New Dad of Four! Meet Olori Ajoke's Soldiers & Olori Memumat's Princesses

Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III and his two youngest wives, Olori Memumat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke welcomed a set of twins each.

Olori Ajoke welcomed two boys while Olori Memunat welcomed two girls.

The new mothers have now both shared photos of their bundles of joy.

See photos below:

  • Marie Antoinette March 6, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Beautiful babies.

    I honestly think these royals should stay off social media.

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • What? March 6, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    That’s nice , I guess the state and federal funding of Ghana must go bags will take care of them. Sir stop procreating .Geez!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane March 6, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    The Nigerian army had better not catch those babies wearing camouflage. That’s how the silly ones near my house were matching two boys aged about 4 and under with their father to their oga because the small children were wearing camouflage shorts their mother most likely bought for them in okrika. The camouflage was light ash, not even like what our soldiers wear. I was beyond embarrassed.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • shabba March 6, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    The girls are bald. The boys have hair. Life can be funny like that. Lol

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Bil March 7, 2018 at 6:45 am

      Muslims do shave new born’s hair.

      Love this! 10
  • Dayo March 6, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Congrats Great Grandpa…

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Manny March 7, 2018 at 4:19 am

    The boys look identical

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • cMBO March 7, 2018 at 11:44 am

    why on earth is this King still procreating?

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Uberhaute_Looks March 7, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      If you ask me, Na who I go ask?

      Love this! 6
