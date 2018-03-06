Alaafin of Oyo is a Proud New Dad of Four! Meet Olori Ajoke’s Soldiers & Olori Memumat’s Princesses

Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III and his two youngest wives, Olori Memumat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke welcomed a set of twins each.

Olori Ajoke welcomed two boys while Olori Memunat welcomed two girls.

The new mothers have now both shared photos of their bundles of joy.

See photos below: