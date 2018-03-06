Alaafin of Oyo is a Proud New Dad of Four! Meet Olori Ajoke’s Soldiers & Olori Memumat’s Princesses

Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III and his two youngest wives, Olori Memumat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke welcomed a set of twins each.
Olori Ajoke welcomed two boys while Olori Memunat welcomed two girls.
The new mothers have now both shared photos of their bundles of joy.
See photos below:
Beautiful babies.
I honestly think these royals should stay off social media.
why?
That’s nice , I guess the state and federal funding of Ghana must go bags will take care of them. Sir stop procreating .Geez!!
The Nigerian army had better not catch those babies wearing camouflage. That’s how the silly ones near my house were matching two boys aged about 4 and under with their father to their oga because the small children were wearing camouflage shorts their mother most likely bought for them in okrika. The camouflage was light ash, not even like what our soldiers wear. I was beyond embarrassed.
The girls are bald. The boys have hair. Life can be funny like that. Lol
Muslims do shave new born’s hair.
Congrats Great Grandpa…
The boys look identical
why on earth is this King still procreating?
If you ask me, Na who I go ask?