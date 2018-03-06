BNTriviaTuesday: Did you know…?

Hey BellaNaijarians,
Did you know adding Salt to a Pineapple will actually make it sweeter?
Good to know cos I dislike sour pineapple. Will certainly give this a try.
Please o don’t try it with the way kidney failure is now rampant and my dad is battling one