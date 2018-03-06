BellaNaija

Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Renowned entertainer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, is the cover star for Taylor Live Magazine‘s (TL) latest issue.

In a quick chat with the magazine, Paul Opens up about his remarkable Voyage in the spotlight and more.

See the full spread below:

Credit:
Cover Star: @rudeboypsquare
CEO /Editor In Chief: @seyiitaylor
Photography: @_jorgewong
PR: @blacknboldgroup
Creative/Art Director: @infoworldcharming
Creative Assistant: @honeyluvable
Makeup: @lekeshades
Hair: @highdtosin
Designer: @tiskiesbrand @gdwnclothing
Content Writers: @ob_young @im_uzzy
Cinematography: @ossyazoruche @val_media

5 Comments on Paul "Rudeboy" Okoye covers Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Issue
  • Fizzy March 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Peter Okoye, Oko Lola issa fiiiine dude. This Paul looks timid.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • nnenne March 7, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Lovely! Really love your music. Here is wishing you all the best!
    Hope you are touring abroad this summer.

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • Uju March 7, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      Paul is that you praising self😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

      Love this! 2
  • Awesome March 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Paul looking all shades of Innocent…!! Welldone bro!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Pow! March 7, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    @Fizzy n Uju aka Haters… You are superficial lots and Whether you like it or not, Paul is a better Musician as compared to Peter… no time for all your mediocrity . Paul was and is the ‘Psquare’ you all celebrated. The naija entertainment industry has since grown beyond any artist wanting to be any Americana artist like Peter is Usher wannabe so bad. Our industry is original.. Paul is original!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Post a comment

