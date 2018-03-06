Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Renowned entertainer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, is the cover star for Taylor Live Magazine‘s (TL) latest issue.
In a quick chat with the magazine, Paul Opens up about his remarkable Voyage in the spotlight and more.
See the full spread below:

Cover Star: @rudeboypsquare
CEO /Editor In Chief: @seyiitaylor
Photography: @_jorgewong
PR: @blacknboldgroup
Creative/Art Director: @infoworldcharming
Creative Assistant: @honeyluvable
Makeup: @lekeshades
Hair: @highdtosin
Designer: @tiskiesbrand @gdwnclothing
Content Writers: @ob_young @im_uzzy
Cinematography: @ossyazoruche @val_media
