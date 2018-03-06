Onyeka Onwenu talks Sexuality of Women, Rape & Abuse on ‘Rubbin Minds’ with Vimbai Mutinhiri | BN TV

BellaNaija

Onyeka Onwenu talks Sexuality of Women, Rape & Abuse on 'Rubbin Minds' with Vimbai Mutinhiri

06.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Rubbin’ Minds is joining the global community to celebrate the International Women’s Month in March 2018 with a special series.

The TV show, hosted by Zimbabwean media personality Vimbai Mutinhiri, will showcase and celebrate powerful, inspirational and successful women in Africa who have overcome obstacles – personally, professionally and nationally. These women have been carefully selected as beacons of hope by sharing their stories to inspire, elevate and advance the cause of women across the continent.

For the first episode, Vimbai sits down with veteran singer, actress, journalist and activist Onyeka Onwenu as she talks how she managed to stand her grounds in the industry, not compromising her morals, sexuality as women and more.

Watch:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

