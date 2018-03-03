“Being a good Wife/Mom goes beyond cooking Great Meals and having a low body count” – Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi

On-air personality and entrepreneur, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has aired her opinions on a sensitive topic – the role of the father and the mother in the home. According to her tweets today, a father being a provider for the family and a mother being a good cook is not the sole determinants of them being great parents.
Our generation has a lot of work to do . We need to understand that being a good wife /Mom goes beyond cooking great meals and having a low body count . Being a good husband /Dad doesn’t just stop at being able to provide . There’s so much more ….
Or let’s say your mom was the best cook EVER! From Naija to continental dishes – she was the best ! But she was emotionally abusive to you/ your siblings and made you feel worthless with her words? Being a great cook does not a great mother make .
That’s what I meant by being a great provider / great cook isn’t enough . Why does there have to be a thread for some people to grasp things 🤷🏾♀️. *sigh*
