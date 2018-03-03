BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“Being a good Wife/Mom goes beyond cooking Great Meals and having a low body count” – Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi

03.03.2018 at By 12 Comments

On-air personality and entrepreneur, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has aired her opinions on a sensitive topic – the role of the father and the mother in the home. According to her tweets today, a father being a provider for the family and a mother being a good cook is not the sole determinants of them being great parents.

She said:

Read the full thread:

12 Comments on “Being a good Wife/Mom goes beyond cooking Great Meals and having a low body count” – Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi
  • Chioma March 3, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    I totally agree

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 3, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    For someone who is unmarried herself, she seems to be so concerned about marriage related conversations. Girl, it’s 2018, find a new narrative and stop contributing to the problem.

    Love this! 148 Reply
    • slice March 4, 2018 at 12:15 am

      So she can’t talk about marriage till she gets married? Stop it

      Love this! 145
    • Nahum March 5, 2018 at 1:44 am

      Abeg shut up!!! just because she is single does not mean she does not know what she is talking about

      Love this! 12
    • JB March 5, 2018 at 8:17 am

      Your argument does not hold water..

      Love this! 5
  • Aare farmland March 3, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    One of those days we actually learn zilch from Twitter. Frankly do not understand where this argument leads to.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • however.. March 3, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Fair enough she does have a good point.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Lilo March 3, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    She talks too much but I can’t disagree with her on this

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Cozygal March 4, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Whoever put together this feature is so lazy. Even if this was freelance, this person has done a poor job. What’s wrong with creating an introduction to this by stating that Gbemi was reacting to AJ’s comments? I mean, if you really saw the need to create something out of someone’s tweets then you should have done a good job.

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • Ec March 4, 2018 at 3:49 am

    Agreed! And being unmarried does not mean she can’t talk about it.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • passingby March 4, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    That goes without saying. No brownie points for stating the obvious.

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • kina March 5, 2018 at 12:01 am

      Wow thats deeeep. A real isaac newton apple falling on the head moment. I mean Why has nobody every thought of that???. Thank you o jare for enlightening us. U are sooo clued up.

      Love this! 6
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija