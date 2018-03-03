BellaNaija

Black Girl Magic! Viola Davis & Lupita Nyong’o to play Mother & Daughter in movie based on Events from 19th Century Africa

03.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

It's more good news for us as two of our favourite stars Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong'o have been announced as the stars of forthcoming movie "The Woman King."

According to THR, Davis and Nyong’o will play mother daughter in the movie based on true events that took place in 18th – 19th century Africa.

The movie will chronicle the events which took place in Dahomey, a precolonial kingdom defeated by the French in the 19th century, and is in the present-day Benin.

Davis will play Nanisca, general of an all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and Nyong’o will play her daughter Nawi.

The two together fought the French, and producer Maria Bello will be bringing it again to life.

Discussing the movie, TriStar president Hannah Minghella, who will be overseeing the movie, said:

The Woman King is the powerful true story of an extraordinary mother-daughter relationship. And there’s no one more extraordinary than Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to bring them to life.

We can’t wait!

  • curious March 3, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    This girl just keep shining…some people are just blessed…congrats lupita

  • Vera March 3, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    i love lupita as much as the next person, but is she the only one Hollywood is going to cast for African roles?
    She alone – Black Panther, Queen of Katwe and the upcoming Americannah, Born A Crime and now this.
    They should vary it small, there is a lot of local talent in Africa to consider. Even if they want Africans already abroad, there is Uzo Aduba, Yvonne Orji, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Ruth Negga, Gugu Mbatha Raw, the list is endless.

  • olorire March 4, 2018 at 2:45 am

    not only that a lot of black Americans are there too…this people go to theatre schools but no jobs….it goes to the likes of lupine, David oyelowo John boyega etc don’t get me wrong I love and respect our African exports…but think about black Americans too

    • olorire March 4, 2018 at 2:46 am

      but then again I respect lupine nyongo’s hustle!!! she is smart and intelligent

  • Wunmi March 4, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I think it’s just lupita’s time to shine in Hollywood.
    She’s a very good actress and cute to look at too.I am not sure Uzo oduba will fit into so much roles like that considering her stature (tbh)
    I watched black panther and I see why movie producers want lupita in all black films……..that girl can bloody act.

