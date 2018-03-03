BellaNaija

Anita Joseph, #BBNaija’s Uriel & Ese to host new talk show “The Pink Room” | Get the Scoop

03.03.2018

A new talk show “The Pink Room” directed by Tchidi Chikere is set to launch soon.

The show will feature former #BBNaija housemates Uriel Oputa and Ese Eriata, along with actresses Anita Joseph and Bidemi Kosoko.

Actresses Vida Modelo and Banna Nichola will also be featuring in “The Pink Room,” which will be discussing relationships, love, life, and, of course, men.

The talk show hosts have, for a while, been posting shots from the set of the show on their social media pages.

See a few photos and videos from the set below:

Photo Credit: eriata_ese, bidemi_kosoko, anitajoseph8, officialtchidichikere

3 Comments on Anita Joseph, #BBNaija’s Uriel & Ese to host new talk show “The Pink Room” | Get the Scoop
  • Jummy March 4, 2018 at 8:37 am

    What the he’ll are the hosts wearing? The stylist could have dressed them sooo much better!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 4, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Nah too many girls with big personalities, if they don’t channel it properly, this “talk show” is a disaster waiting to happen. That’s one common mistake Nigerian talk shows make/ panel shows , they think putting strong personalities on a panel makes for interesting conversation, and they just end up shouting and arguing over each other and the whole thing becomes a circus.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Abk March 4, 2018 at 11:30 am

      Like! Anyway it’s Tchidi Chikere so I’m unsurprised. Why will anyone make Ese a talk show host?!! Funny and strange at the same time.

      Love this! 8
