Anita Joseph, #BBNaija’s Uriel & Ese to host new talk show “The Pink Room” | Get the Scoop

A new talk show “The Pink Room” directed by Tchidi Chikere is set to launch soon.

The show will feature former #BBNaija housemates Uriel Oputa and Ese Eriata, along with actresses Anita Joseph and Bidemi Kosoko.

Actresses Vida Modelo and Banna Nichola will also be featuring in “The Pink Room,” which will be discussing relationships, love, life, and, of course, men.

The talk show hosts have, for a while, been posting shots from the set of the show on their social media pages.

See a few photos and videos from the set below:

Ginger Up A post shared by Vida Modelo (@vidamodelo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:37am PST

Photo Credit: eriata_ese, bidemi_kosoko, anitajoseph8, officialtchidichikere