Anita Joseph, #BBNaija’s Uriel & Ese to host new talk show “The Pink Room” | Get the Scoop

A new talk show “The Pink Room” directed by Tchidi Chikere is set to launch soon.
The show will feature former #BBNaija housemates Uriel Oputa and Ese Eriata, along with actresses Anita Joseph and Bidemi Kosoko.
Actresses Vida Modelo and Banna Nichola will also be featuring in “The Pink Room,” which will be discussing relationships, love, life, and, of course, men.
The talk show hosts have, for a while, been posting shots from the set of the show on their social media pages.
See a few photos and videos from the set below:
Hey guys, Meet the ladies of the new tv show “THE PINK ROOM” a show where we talk about everything #love#relationship#men#badhabbits#dosanddonts and so many more 😜 anticipate for it, you are going to love it 👌 #watchout #comingsoon cc @urielmusicstar @eriata_ese @bidemi_kosoko @nicholebanna @vidamodelo Directer by @officialtchidichikere
Photo Credit: eriata_ese, bidemi_kosoko, anitajoseph8, officialtchidichikere
What the he’ll are the hosts wearing? The stylist could have dressed them sooo much better!
Nah too many girls with big personalities, if they don’t channel it properly, this “talk show” is a disaster waiting to happen. That’s one common mistake Nigerian talk shows make/ panel shows , they think putting strong personalities on a panel makes for interesting conversation, and they just end up shouting and arguing over each other and the whole thing becomes a circus.
Like! Anyway it’s Tchidi Chikere so I’m unsurprised. Why will anyone make Ese a talk show host?!! Funny and strange at the same time.