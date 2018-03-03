Kwam1 de Ultimate marks 61st Birthday with Legal Marriage Ceremony! 💍

Congratulations are in order for Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, known as Kwam1 De Ultimate. He marked his 61st birthday by solemnizing his marital vows with his long-time partner.
Family, friends and well-wishers came out to celebrate with the fuji Legend as well as the witness as witness members of the Ikoyi registry conducted the legal registry formalization of the union between K1 De Ultimate and Fathia Opeyemi as legal husband and wife with the exchange of rings and signatures.
Photo Credit: @goldmynetv
No need for all these ceremonies after all these years, but we know who pushed and pushed for this kain thing…. She wan officially secure her financial future
Lol. There is no Financial future to secure. If the man writes a will or share his properties before he dies nothing nothing can change it. This is just razmatazz at their level. You, know, feel good ceremony. Too many women, and children for a ring/paper to deter anybody from bringing a knife to cut their own slice of the pie. Nor bi “Muzikshian”? Yoruba Fuji one for that matta. Omo beere, Oshii beere.
Alfatia is so desperate for security and it’s all lie. Hahaha. No certificate can turn lizard to alligator. Iro la ba n be. Her aunties and mothers did more than that, where are they today?
KWAM1 is Prob 1 of the Greatest Nigerians to Have Lived in my Book!