Rox Nation’s Blessyn releases New Single “Ise Oluwa” | Listen on BN

01.03.2018 at By 3 Comments

Rox Nation's Blessyn releases Debut Single "Ise Oluwa" | Listen on BN

Tim Godfrey and Rox Nation present, the dynamic choral songstress, one of the enigmatic member of the Xtreme Dynasty, Blessyn on her new single Ise Oluwa.

Blessyn, an integral vocalist of the Tim Godfrey and Xtreme for over 14 years having made her solo debut early last year with Eyin Ni Baba featuring Tim Godfrey, made a strong comeback with a forthright prophesying tune Ise Oluwa. The song again is an outright confession of GOD’s wonders, mightiness and supremacy!

Ise Oluwa is executively produced and written by the Chairman Rox Nation, Tim Godfrey, and produced by the extraordinarily gifted award winning producer and pianist SMJ, mixed by Edward Sunday.

Listen and Download below:

Download

3 Comments on Rox Nation's Blessyn releases New Single "Ise Oluwa" | Listen on BN
  • Anne March 1, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Nice one. Go girl. Well done. Tim for letting your vocalists shine. The other day you bought cars. God bless you for not caging those working with you.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Dr.N March 1, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Enjoyable tune you can dance to.
    Loveet✔

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Hon bada March 2, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Blessing so happy for u nd making the administrators proud keep soaring

    Love this! 1 Reply
