BN TV: Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa, Tallullah Doherty discuss Emotional Abuse on a New Episode of ‘Moments: Girls Talk’ 

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s Moments: Girls Talk, the hosts Tallulah Doherty, Toke Makinwa and Bolanle Olukanni discuss Emotional Abuse and sometimes it may be worse than Physical abuse.
Watch:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s Moments: Girls Talk, the hosts Tallulah Doherty, Toke Makinwa and Bolanle Olukanni discuss Emotional Abuse and sometimes it may be worse than Physical abuse.
Watch:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
1. I watched it. I was particularly amazed by the story of Tim Godfrey. With all of that he still became somebody.
2. Yes Nigerians are a bit loose with words. I personally don’t like the work mumu being thrown around