BN TV: Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa, Tallullah Doherty discuss Emotional Abuse on a New Episode of ‘Moments: Girls Talk’ 

09.03.2018

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s Moments: Girls Talk, the hosts Tallulah Doherty, Toke Makinwa and Bolanle Olukanni discuss Emotional Abuse and sometimes it may be worse than Physical abuse.

Watch:

1 Comments on BN TV: Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa, Tallullah Doherty discuss Emotional Abuse on a New Episode of ‘Moments: Girls Talk’ 
  • Ec March 9, 2018 at 7:38 am

    1. I watched it. I was particularly amazed by the story of Tim Godfrey. With all of that he still became somebody.

    2. Yes Nigerians are a bit loose with words. I personally don’t like the work mumu being thrown around

    Love this! 12 Reply
