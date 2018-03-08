BellaNaija

#WaitingForRyn! WATCH Trailer for Yvonne Nelson’s Pregnancy Documentary on BN TV

08.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Actress Yvonne Nelson who welcomed her baby girl, Ryn late last year, has released the official trailer for her pregnancy documentary.

The documentary follows the actress from the moment she found out she was pregnant right down to her delivery.

Watch trailer below:

4 Comments on #WaitingForRyn! WATCH Trailer for Yvonne Nelson’s Pregnancy Documentary on BN TV
  • Letty March 9, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Social media has become a curse in Nigeria, Africa and the world…everything is fair game in the public eye. Ridiculous is putting it mildly

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • Tony March 9, 2018 at 9:36 am

      I absolutely agree. Many are mad a few are roaming. There is no private moment left. In so much attempt to look western we only bring more troubles to ourselves. Well she is an adult and lives by her choices.

      Love this! 9
  • Fizzy March 9, 2018 at 3:20 am

    I smiled when the baby was moving in her uterus. God is awesome. Every woman deserves to experience this.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Lilo March 9, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Hahaha these people can’t decide if they want privacy or if they want attention. Shior

    Love this! 16 Reply
