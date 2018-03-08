WaitingForRyn! WATCH Trailer for Yvonne Nelson’s Pregnancy Documentary on BN TV

Actress Yvonne Nelson who welcomed her baby girl, Ryn late last year, has released the official trailer for her pregnancy documentary.

The documentary follows the actress from the moment she found out she was pregnant right down to her delivery.

Watch trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>