BBNaija: Tobi “resigned appropriately” before the Show – Heritage Bank

Since the start of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, there have been insinuations on social media that current housemate Tobi has an edge over the others because he works for Heritage Bank, one of the main sponsors of the show.

The bank has now come out to clear the air on the issue, revealing that he is in actual fact a former staff and he “resigned appropriately” prior to the show. This was revealed in a statement via their official Twitter account.

Read the tweet below:

We know you have all been wondering about Tobi’s connection to Heritage Bank. This is to clarify that he is a former staff of the bank and resigned appropriately prior to the Big Brother Naija show. #HeritageBank #BBNaija2018 pic.twitter.com/UqotZeQRl5 — Heritage Bank (@heritagebankltd) March 7, 2018

Photo Credit: @tobibakre