Brymo unveils “OṢÓ” Tracklist ahead of New Album Release

Music star Brymo is set to drop his sixth studio album in a few weeks and we can’t wait.
In anticipation of March 27th, Brymo has released the tracklist for the album titled “OṢÓ“.
See below
13.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
I certainly look forward to this dose of awesomeness!