Brymo unveils “OṢÓ” Tracklist ahead of New Album Release

13.03.2018

Music star Brymo is set to drop his sixth studio album in a few weeks and we can’t wait.

In anticipation of March 27th, Brymo has released the tracklist for the album titled “OṢÓ“.

1 Comments on Brymo unveils "OṢÓ" Tracklist ahead of New Album Release
  • Sherlie Holmes March 13, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    I certainly look forward to this dose of awesomeness!

    Love this! 13 Reply
