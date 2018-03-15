BellaNaija

Lagos Living, Dimma Living! Watch Dimma Umeh's New Vlog on BN TV

15.03.2018

There is a new lifestyle video on beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh‘s YouTube channel!

From attending Social Media Week 2018 to getting lovely packages and eating at lush restaurants, Dimma has had a fun-filled week.

1 Comments
  • Wii March 16, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I love Dimma. She has a good sense of humor and she is so relatable and organized.

    Love this! 0 Reply
