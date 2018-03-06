“I feel sad and ashamed” for Nigeria – Dino Melaye says he attends Ghana’s 61st Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations

Senator representing Kogi West District Dino Melaye is in Ghana for the 61st Anniversary celebrations of the country’s Independence Day.
Melaye, on his Instagram, shared several photos of himself at the celebrations, and in one of the posts, wrote about being sad and ashamed seeing the people celebrate in Ghana, knowing that there is none of that in Nigeria.
Our Independence Day is now a quiet event celebrated at the Presidential Villa, he wrote.
Melaye asked that leaders in the country be fair and just, and rethink and rebuild the nation. He wrote:
I feel sad and ashamed this morning as I physically see the cultural and national demonstration of love, unity and purpose exhibited by Ghanaians here at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana as Ghanaians celebrate their 61st independence and 25 years of uninterrupted Democracy.
It is sad that My President and eminent Nigerians watch this glamour and respect for heritage which Nigeria as Regional Champions lost years ago. We have stopped celebrating anything in Nigeria. I.e Independence Day, Democracy Day and Children’s Day.
Our Independence Day is now a low key event in the Presidential Villa. The Question is how did we get here and why did we get here! We are here, president and citizens of Nigeria clapping for our “younger” brother Nation Ghana! What a shame.
The reasons for the fear of National celebrations are the colossal injustices in the land. We as leaders at all levels must be fair and just to all. As long as we twist justice and flow in the gown of injustice and hypocrisy we will never openly celebrate like Ghana is doing today. We must decide to re-think and re-build.
Altogether we have failed. We must bring back our long lost reputation. As a child I always look forward to celebrations like this. What will my children and their generation look out for. God will ask us all,leaders of Nigeria our roles in getting to this abysmal level. Hope Mr President and all of us present in Accra today will learn a huge lesson from Ghana. Congratulations Ghana,Africa is proud of you.
Photo Credit: dinomelaye
Ghana is not Nigeria, we have different problems. The GDP alone of lagos is double that of Ghana. We prefer to save our money and invest it in something else. Of course we need to improve the standard of living of our citizens. You dino maleye is in a position to do so right now. What have you done?. Tired off your complains. You’re one of the youngest serving senators in the senate and yet your character/demeanor doesn’t embody the struggle of a nigerian youth. we need to move forward to our utopia. Nigeria needs policy makers, accountability, and young leaders with long term vision.
How can a main crux of the problem be complaining about the problem? This is the kind of thing that makes me want to go for the jugular of the speaker!
As in …I get so Irritated when one of the agents who have stifled The growth of the country actually has the nerve to ‘feel’ shame …you are the shame of the country with your Jumbo salary and lack of vision ..honestly i feel like landing these people a good whack on the face..olodo
Oga Dino should please start with his constituency…build them a BRIDGE not a slab, state of the art portable water supply system not just a borehole and four taps.
He is one of the problems this country has.
I hope nobody is deceived by this nonsense. Dino just wants to party. He’s not sober about Nigeria’s failures, he just misses the parties/celebrations that comes with such failures and the exhaustive, pilfering avenues/overblown budget that comes with such celebratory wastage. I dare you people to ‘celebrate’ in October! If you really have Nigeria’s interests at heart, you will do the decent thing and quit. You and your colleagues don’t have the cognitive capability to make Nigeria work. Accept it and go back to Kogi or wherever you came from.
Yes Dino, Ghana has something to celebrate about, while Nigeria has nothing to be happy about.You all lawbreakers aka looters have milked the country dry at the expense of high unemployment and bad infrastructure. Shame on you and your fellow cohort looters.You guys are the country’s problem and you deserve to be quite.
Sorry sir, you are part of the problem
Isn’t Dino part of the problem? What is he complaining and feeling sad for? yeye man in reality he should be in govt. take your leave now
Clueless uncouth man , sorry thug….
this useless smelly pig called Dino is so annoying. comparing Ghana to Nigeria when in fact u are the main problem of Nigeria. u always put ur personal interest ahead of the nation.
Dino, e no go beta for you! You dirty, thieving bastard; now coming to complain about a lack of national pride. How are we expected to have any pride in uncouth, poorly educated politicians of your ilk?! The revolution cannot happen soon enough. Anuofia!
Uncle you are part of the people shaming us. Go and sit down
To think that he goes home with that fat salary without doing anything!
So, who is he complaining to? Ordinary citizens like us? He cannot be serious!
Nigeria is 57years and Ghana is 61 years as clearly stated in his post but still chooses to call Ghana “our younger brother”… is it because of population or what?
I read some tweets where people couldn’t believe that even “Ordinary Ghana” as they put it gained independence before Nigeria.
I advice those ignorant people to go read their history books. Before the oil boom in the 70s when Nigeria was Nigeria Ghana was regarded as the mecca of Africa where Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, Malcom x and Maya Angelou all visited.
What are Nigerians feeling like sef when they make such derogatory statements towards a country? smh