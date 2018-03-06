BellaNaija

Jeff Bezos sits atop Forbes’ 2018 Billionaires List

06.03.2018

Jeff Bezos sits atop Forbes 2018 Billionaires List

For the first time a centi-billionaire – that’s 12 figures! – tops the list of the richest people in the world: Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon boss is now worth $112 billion, more than anyone ever!

Forbes’ 2018 list contains 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries, and is worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year.

Bezos is ahead of usual top 3 features, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, both worth $90 billion and $84 billion respectively.

The list contains a record 585 American billionaires, with mainland China following with 373.

The top 20 on the list are:

  1. Jeff Bezos $112 billion
  2. Bill Gates $90 billion
  3. Warren Buffett $84 billion
  4. Bernard Arnault $72 billion
  5. Mark Zuckerberg $71 billion
  6. Amancio Ortega $70 billion
  7. Carlos Slim Helu $67.1 billion
  8. Charles Koch $60 billion
  9. David Koch $60 billion
  10. Larry Ellison $58.5 billion

See the full list on Forbes.

4 Comments on Jeff Bezos sits atop Forbes' 2018 Billionaires List
  • Cmbo March 6, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Wow!! Amazing!! Is there a black man on this list?

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Ene March 6, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      One person 112 billion dollars? Wow!
      Aliko Dangote is number 100 with 14.1 billion dollars.
      BN thanks for the article.

      Love this! 7
  • Ariere March 6, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    The rich are (always) getting richer. What else is new??

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • ardnas March 7, 2018 at 9:30 am

      ..because they keep working, and building their network. I would rather learn from them than hate them.

      Love this! 8
  • Post a comment

