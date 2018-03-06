Jeff Bezos sits atop Forbes’ 2018 Billionaires List

For the first time a centi-billionaire – that’s 12 figures! – tops the list of the richest people in the world: Jeff Bezos.
The Amazon boss is now worth $112 billion, more than anyone ever!
Forbes’ 2018 list contains 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries, and is worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year.
Bezos is ahead of usual top 3 features, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, both worth $90 billion and $84 billion respectively.
The list contains a record 585 American billionaires, with mainland China following with 373.
The top 20 on the list are:
- Jeff Bezos $112 billion
- Bill Gates $90 billion
- Warren Buffett $84 billion
- Bernard Arnault $72 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg $71 billion
- Amancio Ortega $70 billion
- Carlos Slim Helu $67.1 billion
- Charles Koch $60 billion
- David Koch $60 billion
- Larry Ellison $58.5 billion
See the full list on Forbes.
Wow!! Amazing!! Is there a black man on this list?
One person 112 billion dollars? Wow!
Aliko Dangote is number 100 with 14.1 billion dollars.
BN thanks for the article.
The rich are (always) getting richer. What else is new??
..because they keep working, and building their network. I would rather learn from them than hate them.