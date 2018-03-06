Jeff Bezos sits atop Forbes’ 2018 Billionaires List

For the first time a centi-billionaire – that’s 12 figures! – tops the list of the richest people in the world: Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon boss is now worth $112 billion, more than anyone ever!

Forbes’ 2018 list contains 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries, and is worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year.

Bezos is ahead of usual top 3 features, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, both worth $90 billion and $84 billion respectively.

The list contains a record 585 American billionaires, with mainland China following with 373.

The top 20 on the list are:

Jeff Bezos $112 billion Bill Gates $90 billion Warren Buffett $84 billion Bernard Arnault $72 billion Mark Zuckerberg $71 billion Amancio Ortega $70 billion Carlos Slim Helu $67.1 billion Charles Koch $60 billion David Koch $60 billion Larry Ellison $58.5 billion

See the full list on Forbes.