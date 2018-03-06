Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante slumps in front of Teammates

Chelsea players were shocked when their teammate N’Golo Kante slumped in front of them at the club’s training ground.

According to Telegraph, Kante fainted two days before the match between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The French international had suffered a heart problem, it was learned, but was found to not have any heart issue after cardiology tests.

A Chelsea doctor was on the scene just seconds after he fainted, and helped bring him to consciousness.

Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images