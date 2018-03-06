BellaNaija

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante slumps in front of Teammates

06.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: N’Golo Kante of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on February 25, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Chelsea players were shocked when their teammate N’Golo Kante slumped in front of them at the club’s training ground.

According to Telegraph, Kante fainted two days before the match between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The French international had suffered a heart problem, it was learned, but was found to not have any heart issue after cardiology tests.

A Chelsea doctor was on the scene just seconds after he fainted, and helped bring him to consciousness.

Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

1 Comments on Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante slumps in front of Teammates

