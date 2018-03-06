Billboard welcoming Yusuf Buhari erected, then Taken Down

A billboard was seen erected in Abuja welcoming Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, back to the country.

Buhari had been taken to Germany for treatment after suffering a head injury following a motorcycle accident.

He had earlier been treated by a team of doctors, including the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, at the Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja.

“Nigeria children are grateful to the almighty God for your life,” the billboard read.

It was however soon taken down.

See photos of the billboard below:

Photo Credit: Arewa Queen