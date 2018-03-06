Billboard welcoming Yusuf Buhari erected, then Taken Down

A billboard was seen erected in Abuja welcoming Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, back to the country.
Buhari had been taken to Germany for treatment after suffering a head injury following a motorcycle accident.
He had earlier been treated by a team of doctors, including the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, at the Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja.
“Nigeria children are grateful to the almighty God for your life,” the billboard read.
It was however soon taken down.
See photos of the billboard below:
Photo Credit: Arewa Queen
Nigeria! Who did this to you?
Ancestor’s
Hahahahahahahahahahahha sai baba. Please ladies and gentlemen get your voters cards.
We must vote these beasts out of our space. Who does that????
When you think you have seen and heard all the dumb things done by Sai baba and his cohorts,then You See another stupid thing. I weep for this country
Yusuf had that bike accident with another guy, his friend i guess. Yusuf was airlifted to Germany for further treatment because he is the first son. But my question is, why is it that nobody is telling us anything about the other guy, or does his own life not matter? it is so unfair that all attention is focused on Yusuf and nobody is giving updates on how the other accident victim is doing. well, well….
I heard his friend died soon after the accident
Stupid!
Hahahahahaha! They will now say Nigerian youths are the problem when our fathers foolishness knows no bound.
BellaNaija, there’s no point posting news when comments will be deleted. Because of your cowardly actions, I have lost interests in posting my thoughts on your news and fast losing interest vising your blog
THE FIRST QUESTION I HAVE IS, DOES IT MEAN THOSE NIGERIAN CHILDREN THAT CALLED THIS GUY UNCLE, ARE HIS NIECES AND NEPHEWS? WHAT A CRIMINAL PART OF THE WORLD. SECONDLY, DOES THIS BILLBOARD SIGN MEAN THAT EVERY CHILD THAT IS SICK IN NIGERIA WILL GET THE SAME TREATMENT IN GERMANY, WITH NIGERIAN MONEY, AND WILL BE CELEBRATED WITH A BILLBOARD WELCOMING HIM/HER BACK TO NIGERIA BY OTHER CHILDREN LIKE THIS MORON, HIS FAMILY AND THE ANIMALS THAT ARE KILLING NIGERIA AS A COUNTRY IN TOW OF HIS DAD?
Is it that difficult to know who erected the billboard? Is the printing shop’s logo on the board? If so, that’s a start.
But this is typical Nigerian na, crying more than the bereaved.
These signposts were probably put up by the NOA or the many “youth” organizations that live of the tit of the Nigerian treasury. Unfortunately, in official (and sycophantic) circles of Nigeria, this dude’s life is considered far more important than those of the Chibok and Dapchi girls, and all those killed in the herdsmen-farmers crises. Disgusting and disgraceful!
E no go beta for ALL of dem. ✋🏿