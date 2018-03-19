BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Bring Back the Party! DJ Neptune releases #BBNaija 2018 House Mix | Listen on BN

19.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Bring Back the Party! DJ Neptune releases #BBNaija 2018 House Mix | Listen on BN

The much talked – about enthralling performance from Nigerian International disc jockey DJ Neptune at the Big Brother Naija Saturday night party has had everyone still basking in the euphoria of his magical performance. Upon his introductory jingle, appearance and opening track, you are compelled to move, nod and hum along to every song on DJ Neptune’s playlist.

DJ Neptune boomed his mix while churning out infectious tracks through the speakers, and indeed the BBNaija housemates needed no persuading to glide onto the dance floor to the frenzied African music.

Listen below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija