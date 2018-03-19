Bring Back the Party! DJ Neptune releases #BBNaija 2018 House Mix | Listen on BN

The much talked – about enthralling performance from Nigerian International disc jockey DJ Neptune at the Big Brother Naija Saturday night party has had everyone still basking in the euphoria of his magical performance. Upon his introductory jingle, appearance and opening track, you are compelled to move, nod and hum along to every song on DJ Neptune’s playlist.

DJ Neptune boomed his mix while churning out infectious tracks through the speakers, and indeed the BBNaija housemates needed no persuading to glide onto the dance floor to the frenzied African music.

Listen below: