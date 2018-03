As promised upon the announcement of Amari Musiq and its signees by Patoranking, GreyC’s new single Rude Boy drops today as a taste of what is yet to come from Amari Musiq in 2018.

Rude Boy by GreyC features World Best Patoranking and is produced by Tee Mode and Mad Skill with interesting visuals captured by Aje Films.

Get “Rude Boy” here

Watch the video below: