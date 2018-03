After delivering solid serial solo hits – Sade, Mama and Che Che, DMW pop star Mayorkun teams up with Davido for his first release of the year 2018 titled Bobo.

Just before commencing his U.S tour, which will see Mayorkun perform in over 16 cities starting in Atlanta and ending in New York; the superstar has unleashed the Clarence Peters directed visual for Bobo which was produced by Lush and Killertunes.

