Ugandan Artist Eddy Kenzo was announced as the winner of the Favourite African Star award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018, which took place last night at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

He was nominated alongside Cassper Nyovest, Caster Semenya, Davido, Emmanuella and Diamond Platnumz.

The award wining artist took to his Facebook page to show his gratitude on winning the award.

Photo Credit: @ViacomAfrica