Sauce Kid released from US Prison

Nigerian rapper Babalola Falemi popularly known as Sauce Kid or Sinzu who has been incarcerated in a Federal US Prison for 2 years over Credit Card fraud, is finally free.
Back in 2017, it was revealed that the rapper had already served a year out of his 2-year jail term for using automated system to change credit card PINs and using the said cards to withdraw money and purchase merchandise back in 2016.
The rapper’s close friend shared a video on Snapchat celebrating his return.
The realest ever! Sinzu pic.twitter.com/WBfRPWtvQU
— L•O•R•D•™ (@aWoZy) March 25, 2018
Davido also confirmed Sauce Kid’s release with a post on his Twitter page;
Nothing to celebrate.so shameful
He now has a record, probably doesn’t realize the impact of that.
Lol… He’s a rapper, abeg who clean record epp? y’all will get over it las las.
Sinzu Sinzu welcome back o je! Let me contribute to your reintegration by giving you a listen on Spotify.
And he’s close friends with Uncle Teebillz. Birds of a feather really do flock together