Learn how to leverage on Technology to maximize Profits for your Business at Mest Incubator | Tomorrow, March 5th

Would you like to build a very successful online business? Or are you already an online entrepreneur? Does your business require you to spend long hours online navigating the web and social media platforms? Do you struggle with the challenges of managing a lot of online customers daily? Then this event is for you!

Join us at the MEST Incubator Lagos on March 5th to discuss how to use technology to acquire more customers, increase sales and manage customers in a manner that gives you time to spare so you can sleep or even go on holiday!

Date: Monday, March 5th, 2017

Time: 6.00 pm

MEST brings you this event in partnership with BellaNaija, Nigeria’s foremost online magazine, and Aidahbot, a chatbot-building company with a chatbot solution for businesses to automate their sales and customer management online.

This event features cocktails, conversations and networking. To register for the event, click here.

See you there!

BellaNaija is a media partner for the MEST Incubator