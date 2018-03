After days of anticipation and hype on social media, Aquila Records act Baseone kicks start his 2018 with two banging records entitled Papapa featuring NSNS Boss & talented rapper CDQ, Tiami Entertainment head honcho DJ Tiami and DJ Mufasa and Gbera.

Papapa was produced by Mallow Reelz by Gbera was produced by Xblaze.

Listen and Download below:

